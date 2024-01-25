REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.1953 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ FEPI opened at $56.24 on Thursday. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07.
