REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.1953 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEPI opened at $56.24 on Thursday. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.