River Street Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,733,000. King Wealth raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $156.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $158.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

