Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives $7.84 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.84.

RKLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,863 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,057 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,274 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 71.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

