Rogers Communications (RCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RCI stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after acquiring an additional 455,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCI. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

