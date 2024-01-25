Rover Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 17,748 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,623% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

Rover Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 218.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rover Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair cut shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Insider Transactions at Rover Group

In other Rover Group news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 170,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $1,097,370.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,780,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,432,128.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 170,135 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $1,097,370.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,780,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,432,128.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,465,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,707,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,036,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,972. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rover Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 339,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 105,772 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,200,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

