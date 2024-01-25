Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.55 Per Share (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $6.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.58. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share.

RCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.79.

NYSE:RCL opened at $125.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $130.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

