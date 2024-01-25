Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBCN opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.