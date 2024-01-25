SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,091 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,720 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CFG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of CFG opened at $33.68 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

