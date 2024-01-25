SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

NYSE ELV opened at $473.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $474.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.92. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $508.78.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

