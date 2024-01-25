SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $106.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $107.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

