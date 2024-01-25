SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in Stryker by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $307.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $248.96 and a 12 month high of $317.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

