SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 100.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKX. Wedbush lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Articles

