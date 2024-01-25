SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 951.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 206,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,972,000 after buying an additional 186,979 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 21,096 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $16,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

IPG stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

