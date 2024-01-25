SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $129.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $153.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.14 and a 200 day moving average of $135.72.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

