SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 172,364 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of C opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

