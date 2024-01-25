Sally Beauty (SBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Sally Beauty to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $912.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SBH opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

In related news, CEO Denise Paulonis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,625.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,913,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,876,000 after purchasing an additional 113,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,812,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,844,000 after acquiring an additional 88,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,610,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,800,000 after acquiring an additional 597,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,943,000 after acquiring an additional 159,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,757,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 454,723 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

