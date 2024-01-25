Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,780,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,624,022 shares.The stock last traded at $50.01 and had previously closed at $50.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

