Schneider National (SNDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Schneider National to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY23 guidance at $1.40-1.45 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Schneider National had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNDR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Schneider National by 66.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 17.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Schneider National by 20.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schneider National by 30.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

