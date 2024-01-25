Scotiabank Analysts Give Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) a C$0.80 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$0.80 price target on Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.78.

Shares of WEF opened at C$0.69 on Monday. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.63 and a 52-week high of C$1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$218.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.02. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Company Profile



Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

