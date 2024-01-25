Scotiabank Comments on Teck Resources Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.70. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2027 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.30.

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $39.96 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.