Scotiabank Raises Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$19.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities set a C$16.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.97.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group stock opened at C$15.26 on Monday. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

