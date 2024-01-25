Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a report issued on Sunday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.12. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $36.81 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ FY2024 earnings at $37.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.40.

LAD opened at $294.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.61. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.08 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,893,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,152,000 after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

