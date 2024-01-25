Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Netflix, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $4.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.09. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $16.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2024 earnings at $17.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.48.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $544.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $478.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.74. Netflix has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $562.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

