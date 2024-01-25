Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.28

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.28 and last traded at C$10.25, with a volume of 518025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SES shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.83.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.6476131 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. Also, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

