SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the asset manager will earn $3.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.41. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $64.59 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 639.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,314,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In related news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

