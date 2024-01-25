Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.07. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.