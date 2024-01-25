Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $171,000 Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NEM opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

