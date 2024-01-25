Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $866,650,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,242,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after buying an additional 1,927,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,859,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,893,000 after buying an additional 1,269,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.3 %

ACGL stock opened at $80.13 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average is $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.