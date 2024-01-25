Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 483 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 15.5% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 150,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 192.4% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 29,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICI. JMP Securities dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

