ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $770.90 and last traded at $765.90, with a volume of 356798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $753.42.

The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $699.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $617.44.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

