Shell (SHEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Shell to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. Shell has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Shell

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,505,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $541,311,000 after acquiring an additional 701,043 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.