SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.42

Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64.42 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63.45 ($0.81), with a volume of 4510037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.60 ($0.78).

SigmaRoc Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46. The firm has a market cap of £690.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,036.67 and a beta of 1.67.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added industrial and construction quarried materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

