Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $141.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

