Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,007,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,027,282 shares.The stock last traded at $22.78 and had previously closed at $22.82.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

