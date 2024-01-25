SLM Co. (SLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 15th

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

SLM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 54.2% annually over the last three years. SLM has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SLM to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SLM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,483,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $350,614,000 after buying an additional 75,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SLM by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,605,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,839,000 after acquiring an additional 988,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in SLM by 53.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SLM shares. TheStreet downgraded SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

