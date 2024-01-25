Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $286.28 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.68 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.27 and a 200-day moving average of $271.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

