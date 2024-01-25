Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Hits New 52-Week High at $203.75

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $203.75 and last traded at $202.45, with a volume of 2370329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.65 and a 200 day moving average of $169.36.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $604,181.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,449,753.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $604,181.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,449,753.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,310,453.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 537,103 shares of company stock valued at $102,728,404. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,314,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $5,589,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.