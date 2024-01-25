SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,799,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,195,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.56 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 257,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,668.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

