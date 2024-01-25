Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

SCCO opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after acquiring an additional 756,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 80.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,233,000 after acquiring an additional 685,541 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 722.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

