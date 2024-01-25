SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair lowered shares of SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

SP Plus stock opened at $51.47 on Thursday. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.99%. Research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth about $3,875,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,918,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 69.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 181,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 74,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SP Plus in the third quarter valued at $2,665,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

