Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives C$7.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.65.
SDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Spartan Delta
Insider Buying and Selling
Spartan Delta Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SDE stock opened at C$3.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$549.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.80. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67.
Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Spartan Delta had a net margin of 84.25% and a return on equity of 80.76%. The firm had revenue of C$81.88 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.3902133 EPS for the current year.
Spartan Delta Company Profile
Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spartan Delta
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.