Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives C$7.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.65.

SDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

In related news, Director Fotis Kalantzis purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$424,200.00. In other news, Director Fotis Kalantzis purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$424,200.00. Also, Director Kevin Overstrom bought 200,000 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.86 per share, with a total value of C$571,960.00. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$3.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$549.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.80. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Spartan Delta had a net margin of 84.25% and a return on equity of 80.76%. The firm had revenue of C$81.88 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.3902133 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

