SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 773,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 743,782 shares.The stock last traded at $23.16 and had previously closed at $23.33.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 208.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 39,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.