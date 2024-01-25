SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

