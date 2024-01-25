STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $50.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 144,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.79 per share, with a total value of $5,154,726.33. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,613,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,076,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 924,910 shares of company stock worth $30,053,238. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAA opened at $30.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 0.84. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $81.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.65 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

