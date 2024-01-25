SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 3,391 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 268.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Transactions at Kennedy-Wilson

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,599,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,946,049.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of KW stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.77). Kennedy-Wilson had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $141.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.61%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

