SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 77,117 CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of CleanSpark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in CleanSpark by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CleanSpark by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

