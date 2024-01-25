SteelPeak Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $500.81 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $513.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.44.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

