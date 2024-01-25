SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys 290 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 39.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 29.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,902.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $72.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.