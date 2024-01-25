SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys 4,658 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 891.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $74,175.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,608 shares in the company, valued at $274,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Watson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,137.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $74,175.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

