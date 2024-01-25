SteelPeak Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,184 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

